EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EYEG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.18.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,531,101 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $8,007,658.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $16.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

