Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock valued at $387,625,670. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 742,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

