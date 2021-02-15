Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.61% of Facebook worth $43,611,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. The company had a trading volume of 742,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

