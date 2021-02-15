Factom (FCT) Price Hits $2.83 on Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Factom has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $313,402.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00005879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,620,284 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

