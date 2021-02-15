Factom (FCT) Price Hits $2.83 on Top Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00005879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. Factom has a market cap of $27.25 million and $313,402.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00270786 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00080604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00087625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00090887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00405512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00185438 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,620,284 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

