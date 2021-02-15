FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $2.27 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.00 or 0.00965949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.29 or 0.05221286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

