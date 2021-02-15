Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 55.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Fantasy Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $58,617.08 and $12.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 344.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.88 or 0.00969370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.05 or 0.05174164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

