FantasyGold (FGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $134,183.33

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 94.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $134,183.33 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00274916 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00088950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00187969 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.69 or 0.89930767 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

