FantasyGold Market Cap Achieves $69,103.47 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 46.3% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $69,103.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00263296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.72 or 0.00422367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00180211 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.