Fantom Price Tops $0.18 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $460.45 million and approximately $47.92 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.01000758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.66 or 0.05169175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018144 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom's total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars.

