Fantom Reaches Market Capitalization of $464.70 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Fantom has a total market cap of $464.70 million and $60.71 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00066215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.80 or 0.00930727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.16 or 0.05234670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00034719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

