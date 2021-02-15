Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,302 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.