Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $47.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

