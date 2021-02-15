Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0495 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $16,672.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 68.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

