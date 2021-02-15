FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,589 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FDX opened at $263.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

