FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summitry LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $263.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

