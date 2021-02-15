Feellike (FLL) One Day Volume Tops $28.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,820.54 and $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike token can now be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00270999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00085685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.67 or 0.00392958 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00186046 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

