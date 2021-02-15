Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.43 on Monday. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

