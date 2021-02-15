Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.