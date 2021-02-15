Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $194.92 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $194.92 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.96 or 0.01002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054055 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.24 or 0.05288912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

