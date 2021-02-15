Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $496.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 496.50 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 495.93 ($6.48), with a volume of 431342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 364.56.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.