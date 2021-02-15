Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 23,734.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

