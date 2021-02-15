Financial Comparison: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get BioForce Nanosciences alerts:

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 763.60 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 135.97 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioForce Nanosciences beats Astrotech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.