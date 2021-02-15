Financial Review: Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) versus Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco de Chile and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 3.05 $802.98 million $1.56 14.19 Avidbank $54.76 million 2.00 $12.86 million N/A N/A

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 19.06% 13.35% 1.11% Avidbank 18.45% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco de Chile and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco de Chile currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Avidbank.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Avidbank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards. The company also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; transactional banking services, such as current account management, payments, collections, representation, and asset custody; and advisory services for initial public offerings, capital increases, sales and purchases of blocks of shares, private capital placements, public share tenders, mergers and acquisitions, company valuations, bond issuances, and syndicated loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, life and general insurance, and securitization services. The company serves individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. It operates through 353 branches, as well as 1,712 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. It also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC Â- real estate secured loans. In addition, the company provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services, as well as online and mobile banking. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co. and changed its name to Avidbank Holdings, Inc. in August 2011.Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

