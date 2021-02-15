Financial Survey: RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) versus Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of RigNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RigNet has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RigNet and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RigNet and Ayro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $242.93 million 0.92 -$19.16 million N/A N/A Ayro $6.08 million 44.04 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RigNet.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -16.51% -200.81% -18.67% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Summary

Ayro beats RigNet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Communications Services segment provides remote communication, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. This segment also sells communications equipment; and provides installation and maintenance services. The Apps & IoT segment offers applications over-the-top of the network layer, including Software as a Service offerings, such as a real-time machine learning and artificial intelligence data platform; Cyphre encryption; cybersecurity services; edge computing solution services that assist customers with collecting and standardizing the complex data produced by edge devices; applications for safety and workforce productivity; and other value-added services. This segment also provides private machine-to-machine IoT data networks, including supervisory control and data acquisition. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, consulting, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of telecommunications systems. This segment also provides monitoring and maintenance for fire and gas detection systems; and programmable logic controller and automation control systems. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

