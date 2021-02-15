FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Cap of $11.25 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 180.8% higher against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.46 or 0.01006509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.58 or 0.05201731 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024925 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00035643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

