FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $29.64 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $3.32 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000143 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00034258 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 742,182,534 coins and its circulating supply is 218,973,455 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

