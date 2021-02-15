Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
