Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 34.9% in January

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 14th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $$10.75 during midday trading on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

