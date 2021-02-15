First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Update

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,368,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 32,028,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,938,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Colombia Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 541,103,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,609,469. First Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

