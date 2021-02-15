First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 38.3% in January

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FCCO stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Community by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

