First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

