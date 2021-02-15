First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

