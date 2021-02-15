First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.87 Million

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce sales of $126.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.00 million and the lowest is $122.10 million. First Merchants reported sales of $123.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $502.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $511.13 million, with estimates ranging from $502.10 million to $525.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 242,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,629,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,683,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,998 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

