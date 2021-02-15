First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

