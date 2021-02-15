First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 789.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Shares of FRC opened at $155.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

