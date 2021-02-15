First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of First Solar worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,977 shares of company stock worth $863,847. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $100.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

