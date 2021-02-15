First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 60,989 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,989 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $39.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

