First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 61,490 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Webster Financial worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $540,250 in the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBS opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

