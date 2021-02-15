First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of CyrusOne worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.