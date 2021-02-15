First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Marathon Oil worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

