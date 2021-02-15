First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 351.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Thor Industries worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $123.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $132.12.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

