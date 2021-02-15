First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

