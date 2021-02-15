First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,577 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $361.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.52. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

