First Trust Advisors LP Buys 178,185 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 211.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,185 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Mercury General worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,940,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

