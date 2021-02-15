First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,611.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,943.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,802.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,405.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

