First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Vistra worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,508,000 after buying an additional 364,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,118,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.