First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Ingredion worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

