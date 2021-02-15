First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Signature Bank worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $214.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $217.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

