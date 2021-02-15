First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of NVR worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,404,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVR by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 8,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,700.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,806.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,278.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,147.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,944.50.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,563 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.