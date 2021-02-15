First Trust Advisors LP Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Lumentum worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,152. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $93.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.50. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

